Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:55 PM

LEADING OFF: After no-hitter, Astros seek series W vs Yanks

KTVZ

By The Associated Press

A day after Astros starter Cristian Javier and two relievers became the first pitchers in 19 years to hold the Yankees without a hit, José Urquidy tries to give Houston a four-game series victory over baseball’s best team. It’s the first time New York was no-hit since six Astros teamed up for one at the old stadium on June 11, 2003. The major league-leading Yankees are 52-20, and their .732 winning percentage entering Saturday is the best ever for a team held hitless at least 50 games into a season. They rallied to beat Houston in the series opener Thursday, but their offense has been completely shut down in two games since.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content