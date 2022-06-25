Mercury, Charles agree to part ways after 18 games

PHOENIX (AP) — Tina Charles’ stint in the desert was a short one. The Phoenix Mercury announced they agreed to terms on a contract divorce with Charles after 18 games. Charles signed with Phoenix in February, a day after the Mercury added Diamond DeShields in a three-team trade with Chicago and New York. The additions were expected to give the Mercury a huge boost to a roster that already had Diana Taurasi, Britney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Griner has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after authorities at an airport outside of Moscow said she had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her bag. The Mercury have struggled with injuries and without Griner in the lineup.