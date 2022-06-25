Nottingham Forest signs Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest has signed forward Taiwo Awoniyi after paying a club-record transfer fee to Union Berlin, making the Nigerian its first international signing since returning to the Premier League. The 24-year-old Awoniyi signed a five-year contract after Forest paid the Bundesliga club a fee reported to be around 17 million pounds ($21 million). Awoniyi, who had joined Liverpool as a teenager before going out on loan, scored 20 goals in 43 games for Union last season.