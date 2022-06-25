Ozuna’s 2-run homer in 8th powers Braves past Dodgers 5-3

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves recovered after blowing a three-run lead to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3. Travis d’Arnaud led off the seventh with a double to left field off Brusdar Graterol. Ozuna followed with his 14th homer to center field. Dodgers designated hitter Will Smith tied the game at 3 when he hit a homer to left field off A.J. Minter to open the eighth. Freddie Freeman had one hit with three strikeouts including a bases-loaded whiff to end the seventh in the second game of his return to Atlanta.