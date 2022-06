Ron Capps tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying at Norwalk

NORWALK, Ohio (AP) — Ron Capps took the No. 1 position in Funny Car qualifying at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park for the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals. The defending series champion coming off a victory last week at Bristol, Tennessee, Capps had a run of 3.901 seconds at 328.38 mph Friday in his Toyota GR Supra that stood up Saturday. Brittany Force took the top spot in Top Fuel, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Force had a track-record run of 3.666 at 333.08 on Friday. Enders ran a 6.537 at 210.11 in a Camaro on Friday, and Krawiec rode to his 50th career No. 1 on Saturday with a 6.798 at 199.05 on a Suzuki.