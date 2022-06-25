US swimmer Ress endures elation, shock, relief at worlds

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — United States swimmer Justin Ress has gone through all the emotions after winning his first individual gold medal on the last day of racing at the world swimming championships in Budapest. Almost as quickly as he won the men’s 50 backstroke final, the medal was taken away. Rees was disqualified for allegedly being submerged at the finish. Later, after all the other races were completed, swimming’s governing body FINA announced that the disqualification was overturned. Ress says “I think that’s probably the worst possible way a race could go.”