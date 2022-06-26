Astros activate rookie Peña, option McCormick; Alvarez sits

NEW YORK (AP) — The Houston Astros have activated rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña from the injured list and optioned outfielder Chas McCormick to Triple-A Sugar Land. Star slugger Yordan Alvarez was out of the lineup with an ongoing hand issue as Houston tried to win its four-game series against the major league-leading New York Yankees. Alvarez hurt the hand on a swing July 18, sat out a game against the White Sox a day later and has played every day since. Manager Dusty Baker says Alvarez’s hand is still sore, and the 24-year-old may need regular rest.