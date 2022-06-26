Skip to Content
Peacock to stream Royals-Tigers game without announcers

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

Peacock will stream the July 3 game between the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers without announcers in the booth. Instead, reporters will take fans around Detroit’s Comerica Park and view the game from different vantage points. NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood says it’s an opportunity to try something different and bring the fan experience to TV. Peacock has a package of Sunday games that start at noon Eastern.

