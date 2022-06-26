Speedway Motorsports founder remembered at NASCAR race

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — The man who founded Speedway Motorsports had a presence Sunday during the NASCAR race at the track his company bought last November. Bruton Smith died Wednesday at the age of 95. The Hall of Famer was one of the biggest track owners and most successful promoters in the history of auto racing. Smith was remembered on cars at Nashville Superspeedway with a popular sticker featuring his name and the years of his life. His son Marcus Smith said his father would be humbled by all the recognition. Marcus Smith said his family are grateful for the incredible outpouring of support.