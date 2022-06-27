Guardians complete minority sale to billionaire Blitzer

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Billionaire sports businessman David Blitzer has officially joined the Cleveland Guardians as a minority owner and eventually will take control of the ballclub. The team announced Blitzer’s agreement with the franchise, the final step in him taking a minority stake in the American League team. Owner Paul Dolan had been looking for a minority investor for several years and ended his search with Blitzer, who also has ownership stakes in the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils. It’s believed Blitzer initially will have 25-30% ownership and will have the right to increase his stake to a controlling interest in several years.