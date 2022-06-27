World champion Alaphilippe, Cavendish to miss Tour de France

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

AP Sports Writer

BRUSSELS (AP) — Two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe and ace sprinter Mark Cavendish won’t be on the starting line when the Tour de France kicks off Friday from Copenhagen. Alaphilippe has not recovered enough in the two months since his horrific crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. His Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team unveiled its eight-man roster for cycling’s biggest race. Cavendish, who last year equalled Eddy Merckx’s all-time record of 34 Tour stage wins, also missed the cut and was named as first-reserve rider for Quick-Step despite winning the British national title over the weekend.