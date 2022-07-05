Agent: Top NHL goalie prospect sent to Russian military base

By The Associated Press

The North American agent for Philadelphia Flyers goaltending prospect Ivan Fedotov says he is at a remote military base in northern Russia. Fedotov vanished last week ahead of a planned move to the U.S. The disappearance of one of the NHL’s top prospects prompted concern for his wellbeing and worry over whether Russians will be willing or able to join teams who draft them this weekend. Russian men can be conscripted between the ages of 18 and 27. Fedotov is 25 and considered one of the top goalies in the world not already playing in the NHL.