Alcantara dominant again as Marlins beat Angels 2-1

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara pitched eight dominant innings, and the Miami Marlins beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 for their sixth straight victory. Alcantara allowed two hits in his 11th consecutive outing of at least seven innings. The right-hander struck out 10 and lowered his ERA to 1.82. Tanner Scott earned his 10th save, surrendering Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly before retiring Jared Walsh on a liner to center for the final out. Garrett Cooper and Bryan De La Cruz homered for Miami.