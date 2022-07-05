Costa Rica downs Panama 3-0 at the W Championship

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Rocky Rodriguez and Maria Paula Salas scored in the opening half and Costa Rica went on to win its opening group match 3-0 over Panama Tuesday in the CONCACAF W Championship. The tournament serves as qualifying for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Rodriguez, who plays for the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League, scored on a header in the sixth minute. Salas scored in the 24th. Katherine Alvarado converted on a penalty for Costa Rica in the 60th minute.