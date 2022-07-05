Gilbert wins 10th, surging Mariners sweep sliding Padres

By JAY PARIS

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Logan Gilbert earned his 10th win to tie for the major league lead, Sam Haggerty hit his first home run in over two months and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 6-2. The Mariners, who have won 12 of their last 15 games, swept the two-game set to win their fifth consecutive series. Seattle moved within one game of .500 for the first time since May 4. Haggerty had three hits, Dylan Moore doubled twice and hot-hitting rookie Julio Rodríguez had two singles for Seattle. The Padres have lost nine of 12. Gilbert allowed one earned run in 5 1/3 innings. He matched Houston’s Justin Verlander and the Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin atop the big league win chart.