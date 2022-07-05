Greene, Reyes lead Tigers to 3rd straight win over Guardians

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Riley Greene and Victor Reyes drove in three runs apiece, Eric Haase blasted a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers pounded the Cleveland Guardians 11-4. Miguel Cabrera added three hits, two runs scored and an RBI for the Tigers, who have won the first three games of the four-game series. Greene had a pair of doubles, while Reyes supplied three hits and scored twice. Drew Hutchison got his first victory since last Sept. 25, allowing two runs — one earned — and five hits in five innings. Guardians starter Cal Quantrill surrendered six runs — three earned — in four innings.