Jovic scores 25, Heat beat Warriors at California Classic

By The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Serbian forward Nikola Jovic scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help the Miami Heat beat the Golden State Warriors 94-70 on Day 3 of the California Classic. Jovic, the No. 27 overall pick, was 5 of 7 from 3-point range and shot 9 of 16 overall. Six of his rebounds were on the offensive end, helping the Heat to a 47-23 edge on the glass. Jovic has played for Mega Basket in the Serbian league, averaging 11.7 points on 43% shooting in that league this past season.