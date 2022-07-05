LEADING OFF: Ohtani excelling on mound, Javier an Astros ace

By The Associated Press

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani takes a scoreless streak of 21 2/3 innings to the mound when he starts at Miami on Wednesday night. Ohtani is 7-4 with a 2.63 ERA. He has won four straight starts, allowing just one run in that span. He’s struck out 101 in 74 innings this year. The reigning AL MVP will pitch a day after his 28th birthday. This will be his first career pitching appearance against the Marlins.