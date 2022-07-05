Skip to Content
New pay deal for women’s cricketers called a ‘game-changer’

By STEVE McMORRAN
AP Sports Writer

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s female cricketers have signed a landmark pay agreement which will see them receive the same match fees as their male counterparts. The five-year deal which covers domestic and international players is the first which sees men and women combined under one pay agreement. Under the deal members of the New Zealand women’s team and players in domestic teams will receive the same match fees as men in all competitions and formats. New Zealand women’s captain Sophie Devine called the new deal “a game-changer.”

