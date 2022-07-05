Piscotty homers, A’s win series for second time in last 12

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Piscotty homered, Adrián Martínez struck out five over five solid innings, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3. Matt Chapman hit a tying two-run homer in the second against his former club, but the A’s held on to secure a winning series for just the second time in their last 12. They won 5-1 in Monday’s first game, snapping a 12-game skid in series openers that was one shy of the Oakland record. Teoscar Hernández also homered for Toronto, which matched a season-high five-game losing streak.