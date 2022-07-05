Reds spoil Scherzer’s return with a 1-0 ninth-inning win

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — The New York Mets wasted a stellar performance by Max Scherzer in his return from an oblique injury, losing 1-0 to the Cincinnati Reds on Mike Moustakas’ game-ending sacrifice fly. Scherzer struck out 11 while pitching six innings of two-hit ball in his first big league start since May 18. He had been sidelined by a strained oblique muscle on his left side. Throwing mostly fastballs, Scherzer allowed only one runner to reach third. Reds rookie Nick Lodolo combined with four relievers on a six-hitter. Lodolo struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings in his return from a back injury.