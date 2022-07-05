Schwarber homers twice in Phillies’ 11-0 romp past Nationals

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered twice, running his NL-best total to 25, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 11-0. J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run shot and a sacrifice fly as the Phillies won for the fourth time in five games. Alec Bohm had two hits and three RBIs, and Nick Castellanos drove in two runs. The streaking Phillies are 22-9 since June 1 and 21-9 under interim manager Rob Thomson.