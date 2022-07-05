Spain-born Williams to play for Ghana national team

MADRID (AP) — Spain-born Iñaki Williams says he will play for Ghana’s national team. The Athletic Bilbao forward made the announcement through a video posted on his social media accounts. The 28-year-old Williams was born in Spain from parents who reached a refugee camp in Ghana after fleeing civil war in Liberia and then moved to the Basque Country region. Williams was a member of Spain’s youth squads and made one appearance with the main team in a friendly against Bosnia in 2016. He had not been called up recently by current Spain coach Luis Enrique.