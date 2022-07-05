Suns re-sign center Biyombo after successful 2022 stint

PHOENIX (AP) — Bismack Biyombo is staying in the desert. The Phoenix Suns have re-signed Biyombo after the veteran center gave them a lift off the bench last season. Terms of the deal were not announced. Biyombo signed with the Suns on Jan. 1 and averaged 5.8 points on 59% shooting while grabbing 4.6 rebounds in 36 games. The Congo native has played 11 NBA seasons with Charlotte, Toronto, Orlando and Phoenix. The 29-year-old has averaged 5.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots since being selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2011 draft by Sacramento.