Suzuki homers again, Hendricks hurt as Cubs top Brewers 8-3

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Seiya Suzuki homered for the second straight night as the Chicago Cubs overcame Kyle Hendricks’ early exit and defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3. Hendricks left after three innings with a sore right shoulder. The right-hander threw 69 pitches, with his velocity slightly lower than usual. Chicago’s bullpen stepped up in Hendricks’ absence. Matt Swarmer, Rowan Wick and Michael Rucker combined to allow just one run over the last six innings. Suzuki’s two-run homer broke a 2-all tie in the fifth. Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run shot for the Brewers.