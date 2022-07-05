Varsho’s 3-run homer seals Diamondbacks’ 6-2 win over Giants

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Daulton Varsho hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning after Josh Rojas caused problems with his speed, and the Arizona Diamondbacks extended the San Francisco Giants’ losing streak to six games with a 6-2 win. Rojas led off the eighth with a two-strike bunt single and distracted reliever Dominic Leone at first base, drawing several pickoff throws. Rojas went to third on Cooper Hummel’s single and scored the tying run on a wild pitch. Leone walked the next two batters to load the bases and Buddy Kennedy hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly off Camilo Doval. Varsho followed with his 12th homer of the season to the pool deck in right-center.