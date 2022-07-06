All eyes on Banchero, as NBA Summer League is set to open

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In Las Vegas, there’s always a big show happening. Welcome to the stage, Paolo Banchero. He’s about to have his opening night. NBA Summer League starts Thursday in Las Vegas, with Banchero — the now-former Duke star forward who was the No. 1 pick in last month’s draft — set to play in the opening game when the Orlando Magic take on No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. and the Houston Rockets in the first contest of the 11-day showcase.