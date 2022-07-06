Baseball union promotes Meyer to deputy executive director

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Meyer was promoted to deputy executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association after leading the union’s negotiations during a 99-day lockout that ended in March. The 61-year-old is a longtime sports law attorney and litigator, and was hired in August 2018 as senior director of collective bargaining and legal. Also Wednesday, Ian Penny was promoted to senior adviser to union head Tony Clark and Matt Nussbaum replaced Penny as general counsel.