Chapman, Bichette HR; Jays edge A’s 2-1 to snap 5-game skid

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Oakland Athletics 2-1 to snap a five-game losing streak. Matt Chapman also homered against his former team for the second straight day. Chapman spent his first five seasons in Oakland before being traded to Toronto in March. Ramón Laureano homered for the A’s, who failed to complete their first sweep of the season.