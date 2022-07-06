Clarke wins crash-marred Stage 5, Van Aert keeps Tour lead

ARENBERG PORTE DU HAINAUT, France (AP) — Australian rider Simon Clarke won a crash-marred fifth stage of the Tour de France while Wout van Aert clung onto the leader’s yellow jersey despite coming off his bike. Tadej Pogačar kick-started his bid to win a third straight Tour with a sensational ride over the cobbles to slash the gap to Van Aert to 19 seconds on a day where several of his rivals lost time. Clarke won from the remnants of an early breakaway.