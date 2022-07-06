Clippers re-sign free agents Batum and Coffey

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nicolas Batum and Amir Coffey are returning to the Los Angeles Clippers after the team re-signed both free agents. Batum averaged 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists while starting 54 of 59 games last season. He shot 40% from 3-point range. Batum is one of eight NBA players with 10,000 points, 4,500 rebounds and 1,400 3-pointers made. Coffey reached career highs of 9.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists when he was a regular in the rotation.