Devils name Kate Madigan as assistant GM, furthering trend

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have named their first female assistant general manager, making Kate Madigan the sixth woman to hold the title in the NHL. General Manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the promotion. The 29-year-old Madigan had been serving as the team’s executive director of hockey management/operations. Hayley Wickenheiser was hired as an assistant GM in Toronto and Meghan Hunter was promoted in Chicago in the last few weeks. Emilie Castonguay and Cammi Granato are assistant GMs in Vancouver. Angela Gorgone became the NHL’s first woman assistant GM in 1996 when she was hired in Anaheim.