Dortmund signs Ajax striker Haller to replace Haaland

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has signed Ajax striker Sébastien Haller on a four-year contract to try and fill the gap left by Erling Haaland. Ajax says Dortmund paid 31 million euros ($31.5 million) with another 3.5 million euros ($3.56 million) in potential further payments for the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international. Haller will be tasked with taking over Haaland’s center-forward role after the Norwegian left Dortmund for Manchester City. Haller has taken the No. 9 shirt which Haaland wore at Dortmund for the last two seasons.