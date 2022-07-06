Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment dies at 53

MONTREAL (AP) — Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment has died unexpectedly in Montreal at the age of 53. Longtime agent Rick Curran confirmed that Marchment died Wednesday. Marchment was attending the NHL draft in Montreal as a scout for San Jose Sharks. A cause of death was not immediately available. Marchment played parts of 17 NHL seasons from 1989-2006. He had been working in scouting and other roles for the Sharks and their American Hockey League affiliate since 2007.