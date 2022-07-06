Fried rolls as homer-happy Braves shut down Cardinals 3-0

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario hit back-to-back homers, Max Fried threw six strong innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 3-0. Fried and the Cardinals’ Miles Mikolas each threw four scoreless innings before Ozuna led off the fifth with his 17th homer deep into the left-field seats. Rosario followed with his first homer. Austin Riley and Travis d’Arnaud added back-to-back doubles off Mikolas in the sixth, giving Atlanta a 3-0 lead. The Cardinals have lost four straight, their longest skid of the season. The Braves have won the first three of the four-game series in the matchup of second-place teams.