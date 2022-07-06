Giants erase early deficit, rally to beat Diamondbacks 7-5

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Austin Slater hit a tiebreaking bases-loaded double in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied from an early four-run deficit, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 and snapping a six-game skid. Darin Ruf’s two-run pinch homer off Joe Mantiply (1-2) in the eighth tied the game at 4. Slater, also pinch hitting, led off the inning with a bunt single. In the ninth, Mantiply hit Mike Yastrzemski with a pitch and Sean Poppen came in for Arizona. Pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores singled and after a forceout, Tommy La Stella walked to load the bases. Slater drilled a line drive past first base to bring in the go-ahead runs. Austin Wynns followed with a sacrifice fly to make it a three-run lead.