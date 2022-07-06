Giddey has triple-double, leads Thunder to 2nd straight win

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Josh Giddey had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, No. 2 selection Chet Holmgren added 11 points and 12 rebounds and Oklahoma City beat Memphis 87-71 on Wednesday night for the Thunder’s second straight victory in the Salt Lake City Summer League. Also, Charles Bassey had 17 points, Trevelin Queen added 15 points — including an acrobatic alley-oop layup in the closing seconds — and Philadelphia beat Utah 86-82.