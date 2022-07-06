Grambling fires volleyball coach, upholds contentious cuts

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

Grambling State has fired first-year volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas amid an ongoing investigation into her pulling numerous scholarships from incumbent players. But the university has not moved to reinstate players who’ve been cut since Lucas’ hiring last February. Athletic director Trayvean Scott says the 12 scholarship players who were on the team at the time of Lucas’ firing would retain their current status at least through next season. None of Grambling’s current scholarship players were on the team last season. An outside firm is investigating Lucas’ handling of roster cuts and Grambling officials say details won’t be discussed before that work is finished.