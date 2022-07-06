Injury bug hits Atlanta again with Hyndman to miss 4-6 weeks

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United’s injury woes have continued with the team losing midfielder Emerson Hyndman for about four to six weeks with a quadriceps injury. The team says Hyndman suffered the injury in practice. On June 27, United lost defender Brooks Lennon for six to eight weeks with a knee injury. United has lost star defender Miles Robinson and goalkeeper Brad Guzan to season-ending Achilles injuries. Robinson is unlikely to be able to return in time to play for the U.S. squad at the World Cup. Midfielder Osvaldo Alonso also has been lost for the season with a knee injury.