Ionescu has triple-double, Liberty beat Aces 116-107

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 31 points in the highest-scoring triple-double in WNBA history and tied Candace Parker’s league record of three triple-doubles in the New York Liberty’s 116-107 victory over Las Vegas on Wednesday night. Ionescu also had 13 rebounds and 10 assists. She hit a career-high seven 3-pointers in eight tries and was 10 of 13 from the field overall. The third-year pro has two triple-doubles this season. New York set a franchise single-game scoring record and finished with a season-high 35 assists. A’ja Wilson had 29 points and nine rebounds for Las Vegas.