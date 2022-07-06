Mets rally in 9th, score 5 in 10th to beat Reds 8-3

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Nimmo’s three-run homer capped a five-run 10th inning and the New York Mets came from behind late to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-3. Starling Marte grounded an RBI double over third base off Hunter Strickland with one out in the ninth, scoring Nimmo from first to tie the game at 3. Dominic Smith’s double off Dauri Moreta drove home pinch-runner Ender Inciarte from second base with the go-ahead run in the 10th. James McCann delivered an RBI single before Nimmo went deep. Pete Alonso went 4 for 5 with a double. Nimmo had three hits and scored three times from the leadoff spot as New York remained 2 1/2 games ahead of second-place Atlanta. Nick Senzel hit a two-run homer for the last-place Reds.