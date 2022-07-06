Ohtani dominant on mound, hits go-ahead single for Angels

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani allowed one unearned run in seven dominant innings and had the go-ahead hit in the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. The reigning AL MVP won his fifth consecutive start, limiting the Marlins to two hits. Ohtani walked three and struck out 10 before 18,741, the fourth largest crowd at loanDepot Park this season. Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout was hitless in four at-bats and had an RBI. Trout is 1 for 21 with 13 strikeouts through the first five games of Los Angeles’ nine-game trip. Max Stassi doubled and reached base three times to help the Angels snap a four-game skid. Ohtani’s two-RBI single with the bases loaded chased Miami starter Trevor Rogers in the fifth.