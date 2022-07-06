One year of NIL: How much have athletes made?

By ERICA HUNZINGER

AP Sports Writer

It’s been a year since college athletes have been able to capitalize on their status with name, image and licensing deals, and some are making thousands of dollars. One NIL platform projects that more than $900 million was spent in the first year and that NIL is only going to get bigger — $1.1 billion in 2022-23. While comprehensive data is hard to come by, some of the NIL platforms and a handful of schools have provided information about the average deal, the median deal and what athletes do for that money.