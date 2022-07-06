Orioles complete 3-game sweep of Rangers with 2-1 win

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Spenser Watkins pitched more than six innings for the first time in his career, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Texas Rangers 2-1 for their first three-game sweep of the season. Watkins allowed one run and four hits with three strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings in his first career start against Texas, which fell to 4-17 in one-run games. Jorge López worked the ninth and struck out Brad Miller to end the game, earning his 14th save after blowing his last two opportunities. The Rangers ended a major league-best streak of 11 games with a homer, one shy of the franchise record.