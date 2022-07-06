PGA Tour, LPGA Tour cancel tournaments in China in October
By The Associated Press
The PGA Tour and LPGA Tour have canceled their tournaments in Shanghai that were scheduled for October because of ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The HSBC Champions is a World Golf Championships event. It was to be played the last week in October. The Buick LPGA Shanghai had been scheduled for Oct. 13-16. Both tournaments were canceled for the third straight year. The decisions were made with the China Golf Association, which approves golf tournaments.
