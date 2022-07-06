Shoe issue bars triple jump star Rojas from worlds long jump

MONACO (AP) — Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas cannot compete in long jump at the world championships in Oregon this month because her qualifying leap was done in unapproved shoes. Track and field’s governing body World Athletics says a long jump by Rojas in Spain was invalid because she wore triple jump shoes. Those can have a sole 25 millimeters thick but the limit is 20 for long jump. World Athletics says injury prevented Rojas competing again to get a valid qualifying jump. The 26-year-old Venezuelan is the two-time defending world champion in triple jump.