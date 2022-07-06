Skip to Content
Vaughn, Garcia help White Sox rally, beat Twins 9-8 in 10

By MARK GONZALES
CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn tied the game with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Leury Garcia hit a game-ending single in the 10th to give the Chicago White Sox a 9-8 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox trailed five times in the game and tied it each time before taking their first and only lead in extra innings to avoid a three-game sweep. Chicago snapped a seven-game losing streak to the AL Central-leading Twins. Playing his first game since April 23, Eloy Jiménez made an immediate impact for the White Sox, hitting a two-run homer and an RBI single. Jorge Polanco homered twice for Minnesota.

Associated Press

