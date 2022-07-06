Skip to Content
Wild GM Guerin says Kirill Kaprizov is fine, still in Russia

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

MONTREAL (AP) — Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin says Kirill Kaprizov remains in Russia and is doing fine after state media there reported the star winger’s name was linked to fraudulent military identifications. Guerin denied the Sport-Express report that Kaprizov returned to the U.S. after Flyers goaltending prospect Ivan Fedotov was taken to a remote military base in northern Russia. Philadelphia GM Chuck Fletcher had no update on Fedotov’s status. New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said he was not concerned about getting goalie Ilya Sorokin home from Russia

