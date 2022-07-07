At Wimbledon, Jabeur 1st woman from Africa in pro Slam final

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ons Jabeur has reached her first Grand Slam final with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 victory over good friend Tatjana Maria at Wimbledon. Jabeur is a 27-year-old from Tunisia who is the first woman from Africa to get to the title match at a major tennis tournament. Maria is a 34-year-old German who is ranked 103rd and never had made it past the third round of a Grand Slam event before. The third-seeded Jabeur next will face 2019 Wimbledon winner Simona Halep or 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina for the championship on Saturday.