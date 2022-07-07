Bears WR Moore arrested on drug, weapons charges in Texas

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears receiver David Moore was arrested on drug and weapons charges in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas, last weekend. Gainesville police say officers responding to a possibly intoxicated person at a Taco Bell drive-thru late Sunday night found Moore asleep in the driver’s seat of a silver 2018 Ford F250. Officers smelled marijuana while talking to Moore and found a package of THC edible candies and three pistols while searching the vehicle. Police arrested Moore and charged him with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying weapons. The Bears say they are aware of the arrest and “are in the process of gathering more information.” They said they would “refrain from making any further comment.”